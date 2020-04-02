Quicken Loans’ family of companies to help manufacture coronavirus PPEs and other critical medical supplies

Detroit-based Quicken Loans and the Rock Family of Companies — including Rocket Mortgage — announced several public-private partnerships to manufacture and distribute personal protective equipment for its hometown’s hospitals, government workers and health professionals.

Among the plans announced Thursday in a statement: The Quicken Loans Community Fund is purchasing a mask production line-machine that will produce more than 500,000 masks a week, while the Industrial Sewing and Innovation Center (ISAIC) will train workers and manufacture the masks in a facility from workwear brand Carhartt.

Other actions include sourcing 100,000 N95 masks for local hospitals and health care providers; contracting with private and/or cargo aircraft for immediate delivery of PPE, ventilators and other equipment; offering team member and technology support; and launching a marketing campaign to highlight health care workers. The Quicken Loans Community Fund and Gilbert Family Foundation already had donated $1.2 million for coronavirus relief efforts in Detroit.

Michigan currently ranks third in reported COVID-19 cases, more than 9,300 as of Thursday afternoon, according to a CDC website, behind only New York and New Jersey.

Other Michigan companies, including General Motors, have also pledged resources to provide more PPEs and medical supplies.