Quicken Loans drops S-1 under the name Rocket Companies

Quicken Loans on Tuesday filed an S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission under the name Rocket Companies.

Last month, we reported that the largest online mortgage lender in the U.S. had confidentially filed for its prospectus for an IPO.

Today, the Detroit-based company revealed that it will list its common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “RKT.” The company lists a figure of $100 million for the initial public offering, but the form notes that number is “estimated solely for the purpose of calculating the registration fee.”

Founded in 1985, Quicken Loans/Rocket Companies has been seeing record numbers of refinance and purchase applications in recent months in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The corporate structure for the newly public entity is sophisticated, and notably, Dan Gilbert will still retain significant control over the public company. Specifically, he will control approximately 79% of the combined voting power of Rocket Companies’ outstanding common stock.

This gives Gilbert control over actions requiring approval of stockholders, which would include corporate actions like election of the board of directors, amendments to bylaws and the approval of any merger or sale of the business.

Quicken said its financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2020, were not yet complete and would not be available until after the completion of this offering.

But for 2019, the company revealed that its total revenue (net) was $5.1 billion and net income attributable to Rocket Companies was $893.8 million, representing a 22% and 46% growth from the prior year, respectively. Over the same time period, adjusted revenue was $5.9 billion, adjusted net income was $1.3 billion, and adjusted EBITDA was $1.9 billion.

It also noted that as of June 30, 2020, it had approximately 98,000 clients on forbearance plans, which represents approximately 5.1% of its total serviced client loans.

The company said that it is the largest retail mortgage originator in the U.S. according to Inside Mortgage Finance, with $145 billion in originations in 2019.

Specifically, the company originated $51.7 billion in the three months ended March 31, 2020, which is a 23% CAGR from originations of $25 billion in 2009.

It also claims to be “the scaled leader in the U.S. mortgage industry” with market share of 9.2%. Of total originations in 2019, $39 billion, or 27%, were to clients purchasing a home.