Breaking: Biden nominates Alanna McCargo to be Ginnie Mae prez

The next wave of servicing regulation is coming – Are you ready?
The next wave of servicing regulation is coming – Are you ready?

Join this webinar to learn what servicers need to know about recent and upcoming servicing compliance regulations and strategies experts are implementing to prepare for servicing regulatory audits.

FHFA's equity plan: Too much or not enough?
The announcement is the latest public step the FHFA has taken to carry out the Biden administration’s agenda to further racial equity.

Daniella Casseres to speak at HW Annual Sept. 27-28
The regulatory environment is experiencing a period of turbulence as President Biden has ushered in a new era of regulation. Attorney Daniella Casseres will be at HW Annual to discuss just what these new regulations mean for those in the housing economy.

How to achieve touchless lending for the mortgage industry
Touchless lending has graduated from theoretical to actual for the mortgage industry. This white paper will cover how to achieve a touchless mortgage pathway and its benefits for lenders.

BrokeragePodcasts

@properties leaders poised for strategic growth

Mike Golden and Thad Wong, co-founders of @properties talk growth through franchising.

Today’s RealTrending features an interview with with Mike Golden and Thad Wong, co-founders of @properties. A powerhouse in the Chicagoland area, the brokerage firm is now expanding to to other areas. Wong and Golden discuss their franchising strategy, their technology platform and their strategic plan for the coming year.

Here is a small preview of today’s interview with @properties co-founders Thad Wong and Mike Golden. The transcript below has been lightly edited for length and clarity:

Tracey Velt:  You’ve taken a big step with franchising @properties. Tell me about your growth strategy and where your focus is now.

Thad Wong: We wanted to have the first franchises be close to home. But what we did prior to franchising is the acquisition of Ansley in Atlanta, Georgia. At the time, that company was about $400 to $500 million. We wanted to control the first time we ever transferred our software into a new market. We really mastered how to increase adoption and roll out our tech by acquiring Ansley. I think this year they may end up closing $2 billion in under three years.

Since then, locally, it’s been awesome because La Crosse is close by, Indianapolis is close by, Detroit is close by. Dallas is further. And the next three or four that we’re going to announce are going to be even further out. But, initially, we wanted to keep it close to home so we could be there quickly and participate in the rollout of the software to make sure that the cultures were aligned and the rollout of the marketing was appreciated as well.

RealTrending features the brightest minds in real estate. Twice a month, brokerage leaders, top agents, team leaders, and industry experts share their success secrets, trends, and lessons learned navigating this ever-changing industry. Hosted by Tracey Velt and produced by Elissa Branch. 

Appraisal-and-blueprints
UWM launches AMC-free appraisal program

United Wholesale Mortgage announced today that it will no longer require its brokers to use appraisal management companies to complete appraisals.

Sep 09, 2021 By

HW+ house idea
How demographics shaped the housing market in 2021

The U.S. housing market entered a period of the best housing demographics ever recorded in history the same year that COVID grabbed hold of us. HW+ Premium Content

Sep 13, 2021 By

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

