@properties leaders poised for strategic growth

Today’s RealTrending features an interview with with Mike Golden and Thad Wong, co-founders of @properties. A powerhouse in the Chicagoland area, the brokerage firm is now expanding to to other areas. Wong and Golden discuss their franchising strategy, their technology platform and their strategic plan for the coming year.

Here is a small preview of today’s interview with @properties co-founders Thad Wong and Mike Golden. The transcript below has been lightly edited for length and clarity:

Tracey Velt: You’ve taken a big step with franchising @properties. Tell me about your growth strategy and where your focus is now.

Thad Wong: We wanted to have the first franchises be close to home. But what we did prior to franchising is the acquisition of Ansley in Atlanta, Georgia. At the time, that company was about $400 to $500 million. We wanted to control the first time we ever transferred our software into a new market. We really mastered how to increase adoption and roll out our tech by acquiring Ansley. I think this year they may end up closing $2 billion in under three years.

Since then, locally, it’s been awesome because La Crosse is close by, Indianapolis is close by, Detroit is close by. Dallas is further. And the next three or four that we’re going to announce are going to be even further out. But, initially, we wanted to keep it close to home so we could be there quickly and participate in the rollout of the software to make sure that the cultures were aligned and the rollout of the marketing was appreciated as well.

