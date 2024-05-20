Proof welcomes Pennsylvania notaries into its Notarize Network

Proof, the remote online notarization (RON) platform formerly known as Notarize, has welcomed Pennsylvania notaries into its Notarize Network, the company announced earlier this month.

Previously, Pennsylvania’s notaries could access Proof’s platform via its in-house notary capabilities for enterprises and notary-sourced transactions. With this expansion, Pennsylvania notaries now join their counterparts from Florida, Nevada, Texas and Virginia in offering on-demand notarial services.

This integration supports the growing demand for online notarization and marks the first state added to the Notarize Network since its inception in 2020.

The Notarize Network, touted as the largest of its kind, enables Pennsylvania’s notaries to perform remote notarizations, offering flexibility to work at their convenience around the clock. Notaries can earn additional income by providing digital notary services whenever they choose. Membership in the Notarize Network requires certification as a Notary Signing Agent by the National Notary Association.

“Proof’s extensive Notarize Network has reimagined the role of the notary, and expanding it to include Pennsylvania’s large army of notaries allows them to serve as agents of trust online for transactions occurring in the state,” Nicole Clark, senior director of notary operations at Proof, said in a statement.

Proof is a financial services company that primarily offers an online notary platform. It aims to allow any person or business to legally notarize a document online through a web portal or dedicated mobile application after users go through an identity verification process.

Recently, the company launched an artificial intelligence (AI)–powered fraud detection tool called Defend that is built into the Proof platform. Originally founded in 2015, Notarize is based in Boston and has raised more than $200 million in funding.