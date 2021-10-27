Lunch & Learn: Are appraisals the next big opportunity in mortgage fulfillment?
Lunch & Learn: Are appraisals the next big opportunity in mortgage fulfillment?

This Lunch & Learn for mortgage lenders will explore the evolution of the appraisal process as well as opportunities for innovation.

Why brokerages and mortgage lenders are rushing into JVs
Why brokerages and mortgage lenders are rushing into JVs

Joint ventures are suddenly stitched into the fabric of a handful of national brokerages. But the idea of the joint venture collides with the loose, informal networks that color the American housing economy.

How to simplify the appraisal process for everyone in today’s hot market
How to simplify the appraisal process for everyone in today’s hot market

While the world might be slowly getting back to normal, the housing boom is far from over. Appraisers need to make sure they have the right tools to manage the high demand.

Robert Dietz on why the single-family rental market is growing
Robert Dietz on why the single-family rental market is growing

In this episode of HousingWire Daily, NAHB's Robert Dietz explains why the marketshare of single-family rentals is growing despite strong homebuyer demand. He also discusses the NAHB’s latest Housing Market index.

Mortgage

Private-label market filled the void created by PSPA changes

Fannie and Freddie caps on purchasing investment-property mortgages fueled a surge in private-label securitizations in 2021

The pandemic, stellar vacation-home sales and regulatory turbulence combined in 2021 to spark a boom in private-label securitizations backed by mortgages on second homes and investment properties.

A total of 37 such deals were completed through October of this year involving more than 51,000 mortgages on properties that were not a primary residence (in other words, second homes and investment properties), according to HousingWire’s analysis of private-label securitization deals over the period. The mortgages used as collateral were valued in aggregate at $15.2 billion as of the closing of the transactions.

The mortgage-collateral volume and total deal count in 2021 dwarfs even the combined totals from the prior two years: 

  • 2020 — 12 deals involving 13,300 loans valued at $3.9 billion.
  • 2019 — 15 deals involving 17,492 mortgages valued at $5.4 billion.

The analysis is based on an examination of data supplied by the Kroll Bond Rating Agency covering more than 160 private-label residential mortgage-backed security (RMBS) issuances over the first 10 months of this year. 

This content is exclusively for HW+ members.

Start an HW+ Membership now for less than $1 a day.

Your HW+ Membership includes:

  • Unlimited access to HW+ articles and analysis
  • Exclusive access to the HW+ Slack community and virtual events
  • HousingWire Magazine delivered to your home or office
    • Become a member today

    Already a member? log in

    Most Popular Articles

    HW-balane-LO
    Why brokerages and mortgage lenders are rushing into JVs

    Joint ventures are suddenly stitched into the fabric of a handful of national brokerages. But the idea of the joint venture collides with the loose, informal networks that color the American housing economy. HW+ Premium Content

    Oct 25, 2021 By and

    Latest Articles

    Screen Shot 2021-10-27 at 5.28.23 PM
    What does the future hold for appraisal tech?

    HW+ Managing Editor Brena Nath had the opportunity to catch up with Global DMS President and CEO Vladimir Bien-Aime at MBA Annual to talk more about what’s next for the appraisal industry in terms of technology.

    Oct 27, 2021 By
    3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

    Log In

    Log in with LinkedIn OR

    Forgot Password?

    Don't have an account? Please