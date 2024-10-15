PrimeLending onboards a rival lender’s CEO

Brian McKinney, formerly the CEO of Benchmark Mortgage (a dba of Ark-La-Tex Financial Services), has joined PrimeLending in a newly created executive position.

McKinney, who’s been CEO of Benchmark since 2016, will serve as executive vice president for growth and strategic development at PrimeLending. He’s tasked with exploring new revenue opportunities and driving company growth.

“Brian is a tremendous addition to our team, bringing an incredible track record of success building top-performing business lines in the mortgage industry,” Steve Thompson, president and CEO of PrimeLending, said in a statement. “Brian shares our commitment to excellence — we don’t settle for average — and I’m excited to see the positive impact that Brian will have on the future of PrimeLending.”

Before his decade-plus stint at Plano, Texas-based Benchmark, McKinney was a vice president at GMAC Financial Services.

His new shop originated roughly $5.3 billion in mortgages over the past year, according to Modex data, and it has made no bones about tapping high-volume loan officers in targeted locations to gain market share. The company told HousingWire last year that it sees an opportunity to grow in the Southwest region and in Texas in particular, where it is headquartered.

PrimeLending is backed by Hilltop Holdings, a holding company that includes PlainsCapital Bank and Hilltop Securities.

“I’m excited to join PrimeLending, a company I’ve long admired as the gold standard in the industry for its excellence and innovation,” McKinney said in a statement. “As part of the Hilltop Holdings family, PrimeLending is backed by a well-funded and supportive owner, providing unmatched stability and resources. I look forward to helping drive the next chapter of this proven organization.”

Benchmark, meanwhile, has originated about $2.5 billion in mortgages over the past year, according to Modex. It does much of its business in Texas, Arkansas and Louisiana. Its executives did not immediately respond to a request for comment.