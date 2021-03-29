RealTrending: How Samson Properties saw 71% organic growth
RealTrending: How Samson Properties saw 71% organic growth

While CEO Donny Samson swears it’s the culture of family, we dug deeper to find out the secrets of the firm’s incredible organic growth.

The importance of financial education for minority borrowers
The importance of financial education for minority borrowers

In this episode, we interview MyHomePathway’s founder and CEO about the relationship minorities have with financial education and homeownership.

Mortgage Tech Demo Day
Mortgage Tech Demo Day

Tune in April 6 to experience demos from the most innovative closing technologies in the mortgage industry.

A deep dive into UWM’s recent announcement
A deep dive into UWM’s recent announcement

This episode examines UWM’s recent announcement that it will no longer partner with brokers who also work with Rocket and Fairway.

PHH hires Andy Peach to lead correspondent channel

30-year industry veteran was SVP at Mr. Cooper and former president and CEO at Waterstone

PHH Mortgage, a nonbank mortgage servicer, originator and subsidiary of Ocwen Financial Corp., named Andy Peach as the company’s senior vice president, correspondent lending on Monday.

Peach will be responsible for leading PHH’s growing correspondent lending business and will report directly to George Henley, Ocwen’s chief growth officer.

Prior to his recent move, Peach served as senior vice president, correspondent sales at Mr. Cooper. Over his 30-year career in the industry, Peach has held a series of leadership positions, including president and CEO at Waterstone Mortgage, and managing director and chief production officer at Pacific Union Financial, where he was responsible for all sales and operations for the company’s correspondent, wholesale, retail and consumer-direct channels.

Prior to those positions, Peach held senior spots at JP Morgan Chase, Aurora Loan Services and Bank of America.

“Andy’s extensive track record of successfully driving profitable production while emphasizing exemplary customer service makes him a great addition to our originations team,” said Henley. “He has a wealth of experience and his hiring helps to solidify our commitment to growing our Correspondent Lending business, which is an important component of our overall growth strategy.”

PHH relaunched its correspondent lending business in 2019 after backing out in 2016, citing subpar profitability and it’s intentions to reduce its investment in mortgage-servicing rights portfolio. At the time, 2016’s first quarter low interest rates pulled down the performance of PHH due to negative adjustments to the “fair value” of its mortgage servicing rights portfolio.

However, after its $360 million acquisition by Ocwen, and subsequent channel relaunching, the company’s correspondent lending business experienced significant growth. According to PHH, in the fourth quarter of 2020, the channel generated $2.6 billion in volume, a 34% increase from the prior quarter. It also nearly tripled its seller base at the end of 2020, compared to the prior year, and continues to add new correspondent sellers.

