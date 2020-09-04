People movers: realtor.com, Opendoor, Finance of America and FormFree

realtor.com named Bob Evans vice president of industry relations, where he will lead the company’s long-standing efforts to engage and support its industry partners. This includes Realtor associations, MLSs, agents, brokers, lenders and title companies.

Bringing 35 years of industry experience to his new positions, Evans said that he is “thrilled to move into this role at such a pivotal time in our industry and for the company.”

Opendoor announced that Carrie Wheeler, a board member for the past year, has transitioned into a new role, officially naming her chief financial officer. Wheeler has worked closely with the executive team at Opendoor over the last year, helping them refine their financial model and navigate the onset of COVID-19.

Wheeler brings 21 years of experience at TPG Global to the position, where she led a number of transactions involving over $20 billion in value. She has also sat on the boards of numerous companies, including leading brands such as Dollar Tree, Neiman Marcus and Petco. Wheeler will be replacing Gautam Gupta, who serves as Opendoor’s chief business officer and CFO.

Jim Anderson is joining Finance of America Mortgage, a national, full-service mortgage banker as chief marketing officer, bringing more than 20 years of marketing experience to the company.

Prior to joining the company, Anderson has led marketing teams at Stearns Lending, Certainty Home Loans, Accenture, CNN and The Weather Channel. Most recently, he led a marketing tech stack transformation at Stearns, including an enterprise customer relationship management platform, digital asset management platform and marketing automation solution, across wholesale, retail, and eight partner brands, contributing to 3558 units and $1.09 billion in funded loan volume during the first year.

FormFree has promoted 2020 HousingWire Insider Cindy Snow to chief operating officer. Originally joining the company in May 2019 as a product manager, Snow quickly advanced to director of product marketing, where she has facilitated partnerships and product updates that enhance lender speed, pull-through rates and security.

In her new position, Snow will craft efficient systems that elevate FormFree’s performance while directly overseeing business operations, product management, business intelligence, integrations and customer support.