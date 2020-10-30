People movers: PropertySync, MCS, Gateway, Planet Home Lending

In this week’s round-up of hiring announcements, PropertySync, a cloud-based SaaS title plant platform, announced its first CEO, naming David Floyd to the position.

Floyd, who will assume the position in November 2020, brings more than 20 years of experience in the real estate industry to the role. His past roles include serving as chief operating officer for NextAce Corp. and as president of SKLD Title Services. Once he takes over as CEO, Floyd said he intends to use his role to help further the adoption of new technology in the title industry.

Mortgage Contracting Services, a national provider of residential and commercial property services, hired Jason Myers as vice president of business development. Most recently serving as vice president of enterprise sales and performance at XOME, Myers brings more than 17 years of mortgage and real estate sales and business development experience to MCS.

In his new role, Myers will oversee new client acquisition, emerging market expansion, new product growth with existing clients and sales strategy.

Kelly Stewart has been promoted to vice president senior lending officer for banking operations at Gateway First Bank. Stewart first joined Gateway in 2019 when the company merged with Farmers Exchange to form Gateway First Bank.

Stewart is tasked with leading lending operations for Northwest Oklahoma and will support efforts to bring in new bank clients while cultivating relationships with current customers.

Rounding out People Movers for the week and the month of October, Planet Home Lending hired two industry experts on the West Coast, Walt Nally and Jerrold David as Area Sales Manager and Regional Sales Manager, respectively.

Nally joined Planet to spearhead the company’s ongoing expansion in Southern California, bringing nearly two decades of industry experience to his new role.

David brings nearly 20 years of experience to his position and is tasked with furthering the company’s footprint in Greater Los Angeles, helping expand the service it offers to borrowers on the West Coast.