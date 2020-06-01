People movers: Notarize, eXp and Home Point Financial

Kate Brigham has been named the vice president of product at online document notary company, Notarize.

Prior to joining Notarize, Brigham was the vice president of product, design and research at ezCater, a catering delivery service. There, she led the product management, design and research teams in developing user centered solutions, achieving ROI across ezCater’s suite of products and solutions for consumers, restaurants and delivery partners.

Michael Valdes

Before that, Brigham was the design director for ezCater, and has many years of experience with product design.

eXp Realty has announced the appointment of Michael Valdes to the role of executive vice president, international expansion.

Valdes has over 25 years of experience in global real estate and finance. Prior to joining eXp, Valdes was the senior vice president of Global Servicing for all Realogy Corporation brands, including Better Homes & Gardens, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Corcoran, ERA and Sotheby’s International Realty.

Before he began his career in real estate, Valdes was director of private banking at Deutsche Bank in New York and San Francisco for 10 years.

Delane Olin

Home Point Financial has named Delane Olin its first chief learning officer.

Olin has over 15 years of experience developing and managing corporate training programs for Planet Home Lending, Stearns Lending, Caliber Home Loans and Nationstar Mortgage.

Olin has experience in the design, development, implementation, delivery, and evaluation of training content that is aligned with key business strategies and provides demonstrated return on investment. Olin has led learning and development functions across multiple lines of business, including Retail, Joint Venture, Wholesale and Servicing channels.