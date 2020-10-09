People movers: Home Point Financial, Kukun, Kairoi Residential

Home Point Financial named Kristin Supancich to the new role of chief people officer where she will be charged with growing and scaling the company.

Supancich brings more than 25 years of experience in the workforce and talent industry to the new position, harnessing her experience to help Home Point become one of the nation’s Top-10 overall mortgage lenders by continuing to enhance its people-focused initiatives.

Prior to this new position, Supancich served as senior vice president and global chief human resources officer at Kelly Services, a Fortune 500 company that specializes in workforce management solutions for employers worldwide.

Real estate data and research expert Ralph McLaughlin has been appointed to the board of advisors at Kukun, a data and analytics company that focuses on the massive home remodeling market.

McLaughlin is responsible for advising Kukun’s data science team in developing predictive housing market analytics and products, bringing his vast experience in housing market economics, applied econometrics, real estate development and investment, land use planning, spatial analysis, and economic geography to the company.

Currently, McLaughlin serves as chief economist at Haus and as an adjunct assistant professor at the University of Southern California. He has also held roles as chief economist at Trulia and deputy chief economist at CoreLogic.

Kairoi Residential, a multifamily investment, development and property management company, hired Chuck Briant as the vice president of asset management for the Investment Division.

In his new position, he will lead all of Kairoi Investment properties as the lead asset management executive responsible for executing the investment strategy from inception through disposition. Before coming to Kairoi Residential, Briant was at Goldman Sachs where he spent time in both the US and Europe overseeing a large portfolio of global real estate assets, and most recently, he was executive vice president of asset management and operations at Nicolas Residential.