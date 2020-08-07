People Movers: FundingShield, North American Title Company, Valligent Technologies, Garris Horn and Azimuth GRC

Patricia Suazo has joined FundingShield as its vice president of technology operations and integrations. Suazo has over 15 years of leadership experience in the mortgage lending space with firms including Stearns Lending, Bank of America, Carrington Holding Company and CloudVirga.

Suazo specializes in software systems implementation, migrations, and integration, with experience in digital platforms and automation.

North American Title Company has named Richard Yankowski as its managing director of Florida’s business. Yankowski has more than 30 years of experience in the industry and was most recently senior division president at Stewart Title. Before that Yankowski was president and CEO of Executive Title Insurance Services.

Valuation technology company Valligent Technologies has named Walter Allen as its executive vice president of digital transformation. Before Valligent, Allen was an executive at CoreLogic Solutions for 13 years. There, Allen developed strategies for capital markets clients including Morgan Stanley and Deutsche Bank, as well as managed engagements and provided solutions for FHFA, OCC, HUD, Freddie Mac and others.

Financial services law firm Garris Horn announced that mortgage attorney Melanie Feliciano has joined as a partner. With over 15 years of experience in the mortgage industry, Feliciano previously served as chief legal officer for DocMagic, where she also served as assistant general counsel.

For most of her career, Feliciano has focused on federal and state consumer financial protection laws, including RESPA, TILA, TRID, QM, and ECOA. She has advised both lenders and technology providers on compliance technology (RegTech), eServices, cybersecurity, regulatory compliance matters, corporate matters, and operational and risk management issues.

Tech company Azimuth GRC has hired Chris Phillips as its chief technology officer and investor. Phillips is a seasoned veteran of the FinTech and InsurTech industries, most recently president and cofounder at TechCanary.