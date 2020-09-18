People movers: Churchill Mortgage, Zumper, Verity Global Solutions, NYC Housing Partnership

Churchill Mortgage has added Randy Starkweather to its executive team, naming him chief financial officer where he will be responsible for overseeing the company’s financial operations and performance.

Starkweather brings more than 35 years of executive management experience to the position, specializing in financial and operational management, mergers/acquisitions, strategic planning and financial restructurings.

His background includes financially overseeing organizations with revenue in excess of $2 billion, along with growth-oriented companies, like Cambio Health Solutions, which grew from a start-up to an industry leader, prior to its acquisition by FTI Consulting.

Shalin Amin has joined Zumper, a privately-held rental marketplace, as the startup’s first chief experience officer.

Bringing an extensive background as a design executive to the position, Shalin will be responsible for elevating the end-to-end user experience, scaling the team and overseeing the two-sided marketplace. Starting his career as a product and brand consultant, designing user interfaces for companies like eBay, Condé Nast and Warner Music, he eventually went on to build socialize.it, a mobile-first startup that seamlessly creates photo albums, and work at Uber, where he redesigned the rider app that garnered numerous awards and set the bar for design at Uber.

Verity Global Solutions, an outsourced solutions provider specializing in the mortgage industry, has appointed a new chief operating officer, adding mortgage industry veteran Chetan Patel to its leadership team.

As chief operating officer, Patel will be responsible for expanding the company’s breadth of services and growing the company from 600 employees to more than 3,000, with an immediate goal of hiring between 50 to 100 mortgage servicing specialists and filling over 100 underwriter positions.

Verity also added Kerry Goodman to its team, naming him vice president of sales and business development. Bringing over 25 years of sales experience to the position, Goodman will be tasked with helping position the company as a mortgage industry leader in international business outsourcing, along with building new customer relationships and expanding on existing ones.

The NYC Housing Partnership, a not-for-profit intermediary for the development of new and rehabilitated affordable housing, announced it named Esther Toporovsky as its new executive vice president, a newly created position. Toporovsky will be charged with helping the Housing Partnership broaden its focus on additional directions and new opportunities,

Mostly recently, she served as the senior program director of green communities at Enterprise Community Partners, where she provided strategic oversight of innovative green capital initiatives and business models for community development.