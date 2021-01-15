People movers: Cherry Creek Mortgage, Knock, Radian, Atlas Title

HousingWire’s people mover section covers the latest hiring announcements in the real estate and mortgage industry.

Kicking off this week’s leadership announcements, Cherry Creek Mortgage changed its structure and ownership. Through the restructuring, the company stated that it is 100% owned by the family of its co-founder, Jeffrey May, and announced the introduction of a new parent company of Cherry Creek Mortgage and other affiliated businesses, Cherry Creek Holdings, which May will serve as chairman and CEO of.

In addition, Rick Seehausen was named president and chief operating officer of Cherry Creek Holdings, where he will oversee all company operations. Most recently, Seehausen was the founder and CEO of LenderLive, which provides outsourced fulfillment services.

Michelle DeBella joined Knock as its new chief financial officer, joining the company from Lyft, where she served as vice president, finance transformation and governance. DeBella has more than 25 years of experience in finance, including roles at Uber, Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Ernst & Young. She also brings past experience in going public, as she helped both Lyft and Uber go public.

Radian Group appointed Mary Dickerson as executive vice president, chief people officer. Bringing more than two decades of experience in human resources at organizations like XL Catlin and Accolade, she is responsible for all aspects of human resources at Radian. In her most recent role, she served as executive vice president, human resources at DLL Group, a subsidiary of Rabobank Group.

Closing out this week’s list of hiring announcements, Atlas Title Company hired Tricia Chavis as executive vice president, chief underwriter. Chavis carries nearly 30 years of experience in the title industry, including serving as title operations manager of LSI and chief underwriter and compliance officer of National Title Insurance of New York.

Have a hiring announcement you want to share? To be featured in our people mover section, email HW+ Managing Editor Brena Nath at bnath@housingwire.com