MBS Highway’s Barry Habib on the 2021 housing market
In this episode, Habib discusses mortgage rates, what a new administration means for housing and how the industry can build an empire in 2021.

Managing Credit Risk in 2021 and Beyond
Join a panel of industry experts as they provide an economic outlook for 2021 and a discussion with regional bankers on how they are managing credit risk over the next several years.

The tech solution giving lenders an advantage
These solutions are designed to empower the community lender to offer personalized services to both the borrower and the real estate agent partner.

Empowering women to be financially great with Dava Davin
Women of Influence winner Dava Davin joins Girlfunds to discuss everything from her best financial tip to her advice on starting the home-buying process.

People Movers

People movers: Cherry Creek Mortgage, Knock, Radian, Atlas Title

Here's the latest on the business professionals making waves in real estate and mortgage

HousingWire’s people mover section covers the latest hiring announcements in the real estate and mortgage industry.

Kicking off this week’s leadership announcements, Cherry Creek Mortgage changed its structure and ownership. Through the restructuring, the company stated that it is 100% owned by the family of its co-founder, Jeffrey May, and announced the introduction of a new parent company of Cherry Creek Mortgage and other affiliated businesses, Cherry Creek Holdings, which May will serve as chairman and CEO of. 

In addition, Rick Seehausen was named president and chief operating officer of Cherry Creek Holdings, where he will oversee all company operations. Most recently, Seehausen was the founder and CEO of LenderLive, which provides outsourced fulfillment services.

Michelle DeBella joined Knock as its new chief financial officer, joining the company from Lyft, where she served as vice president, finance transformation and governance. DeBella has more than 25 years of experience in finance, including roles at Uber, Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Ernst & Young. She also brings past experience in going public, as she helped both Lyft and Uber go public.

Radian Group appointed Mary Dickerson as executive vice president, chief people officer. Bringing more than two decades of experience in human resources at organizations like XL Catlin and Accolade, she is responsible for all aspects of human resources at Radian. In her most recent role, she served as executive vice president, human resources at DLL Group, a subsidiary of Rabobank Group.

How 2020 raised the stakes for the mortgage industry

Digital mortgage isn’t a marketing strategy anymore; the reliance on technology has become critical due to COVID-19 and health risks.

Presented by: CoreLogic

Closing out this week’s list of hiring announcements, Atlas Title Company hired Tricia Chavis as executive vice president, chief underwriter. Chavis carries nearly 30 years of experience in the title industry, including serving as title operations manager of LSI and chief underwriter and compliance officer of National Title Insurance of New York.

Have a hiring announcement you want to share? To be featured in our people mover section, email HW+ Managing Editor Brena Nath at bnath@housingwire.com

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

