Path to Pivot

A lot has changed in the last few months, and your referral-based marketing strategy might need to change too. In this session, Kevin Peranio, chief lending officer at PRMG, talks about pivoting to a consumer-facing strategy and what that means in practical terms for your marketing.

Those who can adapt quickly to changing market conditions will see the most opportunities going forward, and this session shows you how.

Watch the full session with Kevin Peranio below. To go back to the full engage.marketing 2020 on demand summit, go here.

Panelist:

  • Kevin Peranio, Chief Lending Officer, PRMG
