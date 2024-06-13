Opendoor announces partnership with My State MLS

Opendoor has partnered with nationwide multiple listing service My State MLS to equip more than 60,000 agents in each of the 50-plus markets Opendoor serves with access to the iBuyer’s cash-offer solution.

My State MLS is a nationwide multiple listing service that allows members to list and search properties anywhere in the U.S.

According to a news release, through the partnership, My State MLS agent members will be able to receive estimated cash offers on qualifying properties within minutes to present to their clients.

Agents who are members of My State MLS will be able to enter their seller’s address into the MLS system, and after answering a few questions, receive a preliminary cash-offer estimate from Opendoor to review with their client. If the seller chooses to pursue Opendoor’s offer, they will then be directed to Opendoor to continue the process.

In the release, Opendoor states that My State MLS agents will have the option to refer or represent their seller in the transaction. In doing so, the agent will receive the final Opendoor offer within a few days and can work with their seller to choose a closing date. Additionally, My State MLS agents are eligible to receive a commission on successfully closed transactions in which they refer or represent sellers.

This is the second major iBuyer partnership announced this week. On Tuesday, Offerpad announced that it was integrating with Realtor.com. According to the firms, the integration will allow Offerpad to provide a cash offer to more sellers and will extend Offerpad’s reach to a larger audience of potential sellers. Offerpad is currently operational in 25 markets.

In 2022, Opendoor partnered with Zillow, and in February 2024, it launched a partnership with eXp Realty.