November Demo Day: Validate by ICE Mortgage Technology

Validate by ICE Mortgage Technology is a consumer-facing mobile solution that helps streamline and expedite the lending process. By leveraging computer-vision technology, a condition-adjusted AVM, up-to-date property data and borrower-provided photos, Validate can automatically determine a property’s value and available equity.

#1 Access the industry’s largest partner network to seamlessly connect with all your mortgage service providers from within the application and without any custom development required.

#2 Provides end to end lending workflows for any channel, giving you everything you need from a single system of record