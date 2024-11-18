2025 Housing Market Forecast: The Path to Home Sales Recovery

Demo Day

November Demo Day: Validate by ICE Mortgage Technology

Validate

Validate by ICE Mortgage Technology is a consumer-facing mobile solution that helps streamline and expedite the lending process. By leveraging computer-vision technology, a condition-adjusted AVM, up-to-date property data and borrower-provided photos, Validate can automatically determine a property’s value and available equity.

Product Fast Facts

#1

Access the industry’s largest partner network to seamlessly connect with all your mortgage service providers from within the application and without any custom development required.

#2

Provides end to end lending workflows for any channel, giving you everything you need from a single system of record

#3

Fully configurable for any workflow or business model so you can manage your business your way

Validate by ICE Mortgage Technology
