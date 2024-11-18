November Demo Day: Encompass by ICE Mortgage Technology

Encompass

Encompass by ICE Mortgage Technology is a leading lending platform that streamlines the entire mortgage workflow, from customer acquisition to capital markets and beyond. The platform is designed to enhance our clients’ operational efficiency, support compliance and provide valuable insights—all from a single, fully configurable system tailored to your business needs.

Product Fast Facts

#1 Access the industry’s largest partner network to seamlessly connect with all your mortgage service providers from within the application and without any custom development required. #2 Provides end to end lending workflows for any channel, giving you everything you need from a single system of record #3 Fully configurable for any workflow or business model so you can manage your business your way

