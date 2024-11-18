November Demo Day: Dara AI Docs by Sagent

Dara AI Docs

Dara AI Docs by Sagent indexes, classifies, and extracts data from mortgage loan documents. Then, using the data from those documents — including stamps and signatures — it applies mortgage-specific AI to boost efficiency, accuracy, and compliance in use cases across the loan lifecycle.

Product Fast Facts

#1 Dara AI Docs has processed over 2.8 billion pages of mortgage- specific documents #2 The AI model has 320+ pre-trained mortgage docs to extract data from 1,000 fields with 90% accuracy #3 Dara AI Docs includes patented stamp and signature detection and recognition.

