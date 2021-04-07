The Key to Reducing Post-Refi Boom Borrower Churn
The Key to Reducing Post-Refi Boom Borrower Churn

In this webinar, PRMG Chief Lending Officer Kevin Peranio will help attendees sort through the right technologies as he shares the tech investments that have had the biggest impact on his business.

Tracey Velt breaks down the latest RealTrends 500 rankings
Tracey Velt breaks down the latest RealTrends 500 rankings

During the episode, Velt highlights which brokerages achieved top rankings in both categories for 2020, and shares what stood out to her the most about the rankings.

Navigating Closing Struggles in 2021’s Purchase Market
Navigating Closing Struggles in 2021’s Purchase Market

Join this webinar to discover the most current information on hybrid and full eNote eClosings and discuss key criteria to successfully implementing your eClosing strategy.

About 7M refi candidates missed the “forever rate” boat
About 7M refi candidates missed the “forever rate” boat

Rates jumped to 3.17% last week and Black Knight reported that there are now just 11.1 million “high quality” refi candidates. The smallest number of potential refi candidates in a year.

ClosingRemote online notarization

Notarize invites independent notaries to utilize software

Software available in Washington and Tennessee in May, other states by end of summer

Notarize announced Wednesday that it will now allow independent notaries – of which there are 4.4 million in the U.S. – to utilize its software and platform for their own independent transactions.

The software will be available to notaries in Washington and Tennessee in May and Notarize officials said the other 29 RON-approved states will have access by the end of the summer.

Once a notary creates an account with Notarize, they are supplied with a Notary training program and support while using RON transactions.

“In 2020, we saw the need for digital tools that allow business and life to keep moving forward safely and securely, and we know that’s what notaries need now, and into the future,” said Ashley Spiess, Notarize senior director of operations and strategy. “The 4.4 million notaries in the U.S. are some of the most entrepreneurial, driven and diligent professionals in the country, and in-line with that, notaries are constantly looking for ways to expand their business, self-market, grow their income and build and strengthen preferred partnerships.”

Notarize estimates that there are 1.25 billion notarizations completed every year – including powers of attorney, beneficiary designations, real estate transactions and mortgages. More than 100 million notarizations require a seal and a signature each month.

Navigating Closing Struggles in 2021’s Purchase Market

In this webinar, we’ll provide the most current information on hybrid and full eNote eClosings, discuss the increases happening in eNote adoption, define the progression happening in eNotarization including RON, and discuss key criteria to successfully implementing your eClosing strategy.

Presented by: First American Docutech

Work-from-home quickly became the national norm as businesses across the country shut down due to health concerns. The sudden drop in face-to-face communication caused many in the housing industry to rethink how they conduct business. Notarize officials said the COVID-19 outbreak “drove a spike” in notarization requests.

“As communities across the country commit to social distancing, it’s leaving many of the nation’s professional notaries unable to meet in-person – and therefore, out of work,” said Pat Kinsel, Notarize CEO. “The only safe option is to conduct these notarizations online. The notarial process, rooted in face-to-face interaction for hundreds of years, cannot function amidst a life-threatening pandemic.”

Kinsel said in December that Notarize saw 600% growth in 2020, highlighting the increasing demand for the social distancing-friendly technology. In October, FinLedger reported that it formed a partnership with Adobe to integrate Notarize’s RON capability into Adobe Sign, Adobe’s e-signature platform.

Kinsel said the proverbial genie is out of the bottle for digital transformation.

“There’s no going back to the manual, slow, in-person ways of the past when RON closes the ‘last mile’ of many transactions and saves people time and money, all while offering elevated security and fraud protection,” he said. “Almost every business has been forced to redesign every customer interaction. It’s no longer possible for someone to safely pop in to sign something. If the industry can continue to reimagine how they serve their clients and rewire how they work, RON should and will be further implemented.“ 

Leave a comment

Most Popular Articles

Sold Home For Sale Sign in Front of Beautiful New House.
Here’s how to fix the housing market inventory crisis

Rolled out in isolation, first-time homebuyer tax incentives are only likely to make supply scarcer and prices higher. Instead of just bolstering demand, policies that focusing on increasing supply is what the U.S housing market desperately needs.

Apr 06, 2021 By

Latest Articles

Home for sale. Sign
These are the most competitive housing markets in the U.S.

LendingTree found that San Jose, San Francisco, and Raleigh are the three most competitive housing markets in the country.

Apr 07, 2021 By

Sponsored Content

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Log in with LinkedIn OR

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please