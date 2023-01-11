Nominations for the 2023 HW Finance Leaders award are now open

In its 3rd year, the HW Finance Leaders award is celebrating the industry’s top finance executives who have muscled through another unprecedented year in housing and helped their organizations come out on top. And this year’s list will be even more robust as the nomination categories have been separated into both mortgage and real estate to welcome a broader pool of nominees.

So what does it take to be among the HW Finance Leaders? Eligible nominees must be corporate finance, capital markets or accounting executives within the mortgage origination or a real estate brokerage spaces and will be selected based on financial management, strategic thinking and contribution to their organization. Click here for more details on eligibility.

Last year’s list was full of massive talent across several sectors of housing. 2022 HW Finance Leaders included:

Michael Jones, chief financial officer at Thrive Mortgage , spearheaded Thrive’s initiatives around RON eClosings and, as a result, Thrive is now one of the industry leaders in the percentage of closings that take place using this technology allowing Thrive to close files faster, more securely and with virtually no post-closing conditions.

Fannie Mae chief financial officer Chryssa Halley has become arguably one of the most important players in housing finance. Since joining Fannie Mae in 2006, Halley has proven her ability to lead, taking over as executive vice president and chief financial officer in 2021.

As Managing Director at JP Morgan Joseph Ottomanelli is a capital markets enabler who not only works hand-in-hand with JP Morgan's non-bank clients but also helps the firm deliver solutions ranging from for clients across trading, structuring, syndicate and financing across the full spectrum of RMBS and ABS assets.

Joseph Peterson is highly focused as a growth-oriented chief financial officer at Sagent where he's helping his firm innovate and navigate the fundraising and M&A world.

UWM senior vice president, controller, Julie Nelson has over 35 years of experience in accounting and has spent the last 10 dedicating her knowledge to help guide the strategic financial decisions at UWM.

Victoria Deluce, senior vice president of business development and capital markets thought leader at Delmar Mortgage is an expert at bringing her capital markets expertise and her understanding of rates data to originators to help interpret where the market is going.

Ready to nominate someone for the next class of HW Finance Leaders? Click here before the January 27th deadline!