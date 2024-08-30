Nick Bailey named to T3 Sixty’s leadership team

Roughly six months after his departure from RE/MAX, Nick Bailey is back in a leadership role, this time at management consultancy and analytics firm T3 Sixty. In an announcement on Thursday T3 Sixty said Bailey will serve as the firm’s chief real estate officer.

In this role, T3 Sixty said Bailey will focus on business development, enterprise-level consulting projects and representing T3 Sixty at industry events.

“Nick has proven capabilities leading brands and brokers to productive changes; this future-forward perspective is needed right now as the residential real estate industry re-engineers itself following the recent practice and business impacts of the compensation lawsuits,” Jack Miller, the president and CEO of T3 Sixty, said in a statement.

Bailey’s career in the real estate industry as spanned nearly three decades and he has previously held leadership roles at Century 21 and Zillow. Additionally, during his time at RE/MAX, Bailey held the dual position of president and CEO at RE/MAX for nearly two years.

“With their focus on data-driven insights and strategies there’s no better time to team up than now,” Bailey said of T3 Sixty.

In late February 2024, RE/MAX announced that Bailey was leaving the firm and that it had promoted Amy Lessinger to the role of president.

Lessinger had previously served as senior vice president of regional development at RE/MAX. She joined the firm in 1998 as an agent before opening a new RE/MAX Realty Affiliates branch in Reno. Lessinger joined the corporate side of the firm in 2020 when she sold her ownership interest in the brokerage and joined the RE/MAX world headquarters team.

RE/MAX did not provide any additional details on Bailey’s departure from the firm.