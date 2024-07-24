New tech startup Finaya adds insurance quote comparison tool to offerings

A freshly minted tech startup based in Palo Alto, California, and Seattle believes it has a solution for homeowners looking for insurance.

Finaya is adding a marketplace for assessing and comparing home insurance offerings. The company will deliver a network of insurance providers for homeowners looking to insure a new home or sign a new policy to address shifting needs at different points in owning a home.

Homeowners can choose from standalone home insurance or a bundle of insurance options. The new offering is part of Finaya’s mission to build a comprehensive platform for buyers, sellers and homeowners.

Among Finaya’s suite of products is a portal for searching for a home to buy and for listing one for sale, but according to its website, the portal is only available in the state of Washington, with California and Massachusetts coming soon. The insurance option is now available nationwide.

“We are excited to bring even more value to our customers,” Finaya CEO Naren Nath said in a statement. “This offering fits in perfectly with our commitment to simplifying the entire homeownership journey. By integrating our robust insurance comparison tools into the platform, we are empowering homeowners with the resources they need to protect their most valuable assets.”

According to its website, buyers aren’t charged the traditional 3% commission fee. Finaya’s partners commit to a 1.5% commission fee.

Crunchbase said that the company was founded in 2024 and has less than 10 employees. In May, Finaya acquired Nexme, which aims to streamline tours for prospective buyers.