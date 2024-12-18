Inventory
info icon
Single family homes on the market. Updated weekly.Powered by Altos Research
682,150-7,865
30-yr Fixed Rate30-yr Fixed
info icon
30-Yr. Fixed Conforming. Updated hourly during market hours.
6.87%0.01
search
Subscribe
Welcome,
+
search
Real EstateTechnology

New real estate platform Oyssey aims to ‘replace Zillow’

Oyssey claims to offer a sneak peek into a neighborhood’s political leanings and other social data before a prospective homebuyer makes a decision

A new real estate platform launching this month is offering homebuyers a glimpse into neighborhoods beyond the standard Zillow listing.

Oyssey, a tech startup founded in 2022, is leveraging social data — including age, education and income demographics — as a means of understanding homebuyers beyond their standard housing preferences.

The platform is soft launching this month in New York and Florida for real estate agents, teams, brokerages and MLSs to peek into potential neighborhoods and explore political leanings and local demographics.

According to CEO and co-founder Huw Nierenberg, Oyssey is an “invite-only, through select buyer’s agents, home search platform.” Nierenberg also added that the platform creates custom buyer-brokerage agreements in the wake of the National Association of Realtors‘ settlement that requires agents to have buyers sign contracts.

“It’s about time buyers have control of how their own contracts work and that can mean more commission opportunities for savvy agents,” he added. “[We operate as] a Customer Purchasing Management Platform (CPMP) for brokerages to support their buyers, manage compliance, and organize documents securely by address.”

Nierenberg went on to say that Oyssey compiles political data that is “based on a range of publicly accessible data like election results and campaign contributions. The consumer data is licensable commercial data, including addresses associated with dog ownership. We are extremely confident about the accuracy.

“We’re raising our seed round to take the industry by storm and to replace Zillow, who, in our opinion, has missed every opportunity to provide real value for buyers,” he added.

More:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular Articles

Latest Articles

ginnie mae word or concept represented by wooden letter tiles on a wooden table with glasses and a book
Ginnie Mae report illustrates portfolio growth, direct contribution to government earnings 

Government-owned company Ginnie Mae, which oversees the secondary mortgage market and provides a guarantee for a large segment of home loans, released a fiscal year 2024 financial report this week that shows positive results.

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please