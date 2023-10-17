New low in real estate agent movement: Relitix

Agents are moving between brokerages at a much slower pace than the post-pandemic peak seen in the summer of 2021, according to Relitix’s Agent Movement Index. The index shows the relative degree of movement between brokerages by experienced agents and is indexed to the level of mobility in January 2016.

The graph above that, on a trailing 12-month basis, mobility hit its 10-year high in June of 2021 at an index value of 109.4. The most recent trailing 12 months shows a new low of 89.6 — representing a decline in the annualized movement of agents of over 18%. The seasonally adjusted values show a mild rebound beginning in January 2023.

Lack of recruiting activity appears to be reversing

“The lack of recruiting activity in 2023 has been profound, however, this trend appears to be reversing,” said Rob Keefe, founder and president of Relitix. “The seasonally adjusted index has been moving toward greater mobility for six months and the trailing 12-month measurement appears to have bottomed out. We can expect more recruitment after the seasonal slowdown around the holidays.”

The monthly AMI value finished at 93.1 for September with a seasonally adjusted value of 88.5.

Trends in the relative movement of experienced real estate agents between brokerages is an important strategic consideration for brokerage and franchise leaders. The relative amount of movement fluctuates over time on a seasonal and long-term basis.

To capture these trends and report them to the industry Relitix recently developed its Agent Movement Index™. The AMI will be published monthly and feature monthly and seasonally adjusted, and 12-trailing-month values. The index is calculated using national-level data from a large sample of the nation’s most prominent MLS systems.