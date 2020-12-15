A deep dive into the mortgage application pull-through rate
A deep dive into the mortgage application pull-through rate

In this episode, James Kleimann discusses his recent article on why LOs say some applications aren’t making it to the finish line.

What subservicing looks like during a pandemic
What subservicing looks like during a pandemic

HousingWire sat down with TMS to learn more about their customer service philosophy, and how it has served them during the pandemic.

The nail in the coffin for ending GSE conservatorship under Trump?
The nail in the coffin for ending GSE conservatorship under Trump?

In a letter to U.S. Treasury Secretary, housing industry associations expressed their opposition to a swift end to conservatorship for Fannie and Freddie.

Austin now a magnet for tech workers wanting to buy homes
Austin now a magnet for tech workers wanting to buy homes

The Lone Star State offers more affordable living and no state income tax but real estate agents say they have little to no homes at all to show homebuyers.

Mortgage

New home applications drop in November

But year-over-year purchases up, according to survey

New home purchases in November 2020 increased 34.7% from a year ago, but new home applications decreased from October, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association builder application survey.

New home applications decreased 16% from October, said Joel Kan, MBA associate vice president of economic and industry forecasting.

“November new home sales activity, both mortgage applications and home sales, ran at a pace considerably ahead of 2019, showing the ongoing strong growth in housing demand and new residential construction,” Kan said. “Signs of a slowdown in the economic recovery likely contributed to the expected monthly decrease in activity.”  

The average loan size of new homes increased from $355,684 in October to $357,554 in November, according to the survey.

New, single-family home sales were running at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 827,000 units in November 2020, based on data from the survey. The seasonally adjusted estimate for November is a decrease of 10.8% from the October pace of 927,000 units.

On an unadjusted basis, MBA estimates that there were 59,000 new home sales in November 2020, a decrease of 15.7% from 70,000 new home sales in October. 

Conventional loans composed 71.8% of loan applications, FHA loans composed 16.8%, RHS/USDA loans composed 0.9 % and VA loans composed 10.4%

Leave a comment

Most Popular Articles

home and hand HW+
Housing market outlook for 2021…and beyond

2020 was a truly unprecedented year. With it behind us, CoreLogic’s Frank Nothaft looks ahead at several housing market trends that are likely in 2021 and beyond. HW+ Premium Content

Dec 11, 2020 By

Latest Articles

Forbes logo on the screen smartphone. Forbes is an American family-controlled business magazine. Moscow, Russia - February 28, 2019
Forbes launches luxury home listing marketplace

Forbes launched a luxury home listing platform, Forbes Global Properties, an invitation-only platform for homes listed for at least $2 million.

Dec 15, 2020 By

Sponsored Content

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please