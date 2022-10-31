Movement Mortgage names Lyra Waggoner chief information officer

Movement Mortgage on Friday announced the appointment of Lyra Waggoner as its chief information officer. Her role will focus on technology to drive the company’s growth.

Waggoner’s professional career spans 18 years in the mortgage industry. Prior to joining Movement, she was a sales manager at Wells Fargo; a senior vice president of originations technology at Caliber Home Loans, where she was a founding member of its technology team working on a proprietary loan origination software platform; and executive vice president of technology and then partner at Level Capital where she supervised a loan origination and servicing platform for residential construction lending, among other roles.

Michael Brennan, president of Movement, said Waggoner can empower loan officers with the tools they “need to win.”

“She has a proven track record of leading sales-centric technology teams and delivering with speed to market,” he added.

“I’m excited to translate this vision into transformational action across our technology platform by putting the best tools in the hands of our loan officers,” Waggoner said in a statement.

Through the first nine months of 2022, Movement funded just under $20 billion in residential mortgages, according to data from Inside Mortgage Finance. Movement says it employs more than 4,000 people across 650 branches and operates in 50 states. Like most other mortgage lenders, it has made several rounds of cuts this year as interest rate hikes crushed mortgage demand.