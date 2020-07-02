Demo Day

Mortgage Tech Virtual Demo: DocuSign

DocuSign Rooms for Mortgage

DocuSign Rooms for Mortgage accelerates closing times and improves the borrower experience with a secure, digital workspace. Rooms is flexible to support traditional closings, or digital closings with eNotary, eNotes, and eVaults. With configurable workflows lenders create processes that allow title and settlement to send documents out for electronic signature while maintaining visibility and control.

Product Fast Facts

#1

Secure, digital workspace: Mortgages come together faster and reduced risk of sensitive personal information due to strict viewing and downloading permissions

#2

Closing Package assembly, preview and signing: Digital assembling is faster and borrowers have a better experience as as they can review closing docs in advance

#3

Easy to integrate with open APIs: Embed directly into customer banking portals, connect data from LOSs, and other systems

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

