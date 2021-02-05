Mortgage Tech Demo Day: ValueLink

ValueLink
ValueLink Direct is an end-to-end valuation management solution that enables Lenders to consistently deliver faster, accurate and reliable valuations. With a combination of automation, artificial intelligence, mobile technology and powerful reporting and analytics, ValueLink simplifies the valuation process for lenders.
Product Fast Facts
Direct enables automation of the entire valuation process resulting in at least 30% reduction in turnaround times.
Direct offers integrations with leading Loan Origination platforms for seamless and error-free order creation and delivery.
The powerful Reporting and Analytics engine puts data at your fingertips and helps users make informed decisions.