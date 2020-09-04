Demo Day

Mortgage Tech Demo Day: Top of Mind

Surefire CRM

From individuals to enterprise lenders, Surefire CRM helps thousands of mortgage lenders and mortgage loan officers win new business, earn repeat business and gain referral business with intuitive “set it and forget it” workflows and award-winning content that inspires emotional connections with customers.

Product Fast Facts

#1

Surefire CRM was voted the #1 most-used CRM in the industry in 2018 and 2019.

#2

This August, Surefire CRM was named product of the year by the Business Intelligence Group.

#3

Since April, our digital content has won four Tellys, eight AVA Digital Awards and eight Hermes awards.

Why is the housing market thriving in a pandemic?

The deadliest pandemic in more than a century has failed to derail the housing market thanks to the lowest mortgage rates ever recorded coupled with a shift in how people use their homes.

Sep 02, 2020

Spike in lumber prices boosts construction costs

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused lumber prices to skyrocket more than 160% since April after a spike in home renovation by cooped-up Americans.

Sep 04, 2020
3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

