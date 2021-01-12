HW Media CEO and REAL Trends founder on 2021’s purchase market
Clayton Collins interviews Steve Murray, the co-founder and president of REAL Trends on the company’s strategic acquisition.

Achieving Touchless Mortgage Automation
In this webinar, experts at SoftWorks AI and Tavant discuss critical components of mortgage automation and how to evaluate technologies that fit your business’ needs.

The tech solution giving community lenders an advantage
These tech solutions are designed to empower the community lender to offer personalized services to the borrower and real estate agent partner, from loan application to closing.

Empowering women to be financially great with Dava Davin
Women of Influence winner Dava Davin joins Girlfunds to discuss everything from her best financial tip to her advice on starting the home-buying process.

Demo Day

Mortgage Tech Demo Day: Teraverde

Coheus OS

The most powerful and innovative solution that works in harmony with your LOS to streamline workflow, automate time-consuming processes, and crunch data. Merge all data platforms, visualizes it, and illuminate every facet of your lending process, improve data decision making to increase profits and to gain a competitive advantage in the marketplace.

Product Fast Facts:

#1

Coheus OS combines workflow, task, and service level management with the power of complete access to your LOS data Information and most importantly profit and operational intelligence.

#2

You can fully optimize your mortgage origination process based on your service levels, so the right people are working on the right loans at the right time.

#3

Over 50 sheets of visualized Mortgage data analytics including Executive, Operations, Contribution and Sales applications as well as SpeedPath® task and service level management. 

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

