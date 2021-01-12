Mortgage Tech Demo Day: Teraverde

Coheus OS

The most powerful and innovative solution that works in harmony with your LOS to streamline workflow, automate time-consuming processes, and crunch data. Merge all data platforms, visualizes it, and illuminate every facet of your lending process, improve data decision making to increase profits and to gain a competitive advantage in the marketplace.

Product Fast Facts:

#1 Coheus OS combines workflow, task, and service level management with the power of complete access to your LOS data Information and most importantly profit and operational intelligence. #2 You can fully optimize your mortgage origination process based on your service levels, so the right people are working on the right loans at the right time. #3 Over 50 sheets of visualized Mortgage data analytics including Executive, Operations, Contribution and Sales applications as well as SpeedPath® task and service level management.

