Mortgage Tech Demo Day: Teraverde

Coheus OS
The most powerful and innovative solution that works in harmony with your LOS to streamline workflow, automate time-consuming processes, and crunch data. Merge all data platforms, visualizes it, and illuminate every facet of your lending process, improve data decision making to increase profits and to gain a competitive advantage in the marketplace.
Product Fast Facts:
#1
Coheus OS combines workflow, task, and service level management with the power of complete access to your LOS data Information and most importantly profit and operational intelligence.
#2
You can fully optimize your mortgage origination process based on your service levels, so the right people are working on the right loans at the right time.
#3
Over 50 sheets of visualized Mortgage data analytics including Executive, Operations, Contribution and Sales applications as well as SpeedPath® task and service level management.