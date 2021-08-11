Mortgage Tech Demo Day: Teraverde

Coheus
Coheus is a solution that quickly exploits the oceans of data trapped in your LOS by transforming that data into actionable intelligence. Coheus provides ‘treasure maps’ that show you how to increase profit, increase efficiency and increase productivity while reducing revenue leakage, and improving data integrity.
Product Fast Facts
Coheus is an easy to use point and click solution designed with the thought leadership of 300 mortgage executives.
Coheus is an ‘out of the box’ solution. Easily configured to your LOS and ready to go in 48 hours. Our ROI calculator quantifies the benefits.
Teraverde has done the heavy lifting to create a comprehensive data model that uncovers profit and efficiency opportunities. No need to reinvent the wheel.