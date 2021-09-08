Mortgage Tech Demo Day: Tavant

Tavant FinDecision

FinDecision – A Single-click AUS product for Ice Mortgage Technology’s Encompass platformFinDecision provides an automated, single-click approach to achieve loan fungibility and operational best execution across agency Automated Underwriting Systems (AUS), as well as private investors. FinDecision improves loan quality while enhancing the overall borrower experience, and is the first component of Tavant’s AI-powered digital lending suite of products, VΞLOX

Product Fast Facts