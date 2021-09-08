Mortgage Tech Demo Day: Tavant

Tavant FinDecision
FinDecision – A Single-click AUS product for Ice Mortgage Technology’s Encompass platformFinDecision provides an automated, single-click approach to achieve loan fungibility and operational best execution across agency Automated Underwriting Systems (AUS), as well as private investors. FinDecision improves loan quality while enhancing the overall borrower experience, and is the first component of Tavant’s AI-powered digital lending suite of products, VΞLOX
Product Fast Facts
#1
The platform offers an automated, single-click approach to achieve loan fungibility across agency Automated Underwriting Systems (AUS) and private investors.
#2
It uses machine learning and automation to submit loan data to underwriting systems, identify the availability of a range of benefits for borrowers
#3
FinDecision automatically analyzes each loan file to verify eligibility for appraisal waiver and collateral, income, asset representation, and warranty relief benefits