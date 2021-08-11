Mortgage Tech Demo Day: Tavant

Tavant FinXperience Broker
Tavant’s FinXperience Broker Platform is powered by VΞLOX, an AI-powered TPO lending platform, that brings Loan Originators and TPO Brokers together, providing real-time data exchange and data-driven processes to ensure a more fluid experience for brokers, boosting productivity and reducing loan cycle times
Product Fast Facts
#1
Platform Modernization and Simplification – Achieve operational efficiency and cost optimization by consolidating redundant process & platforms.
#2
Wholesale Lending Transformation – Establish consistent business processes, user roles, technology, and user experience across TPO lending products/ platform and operations.
#3
Relationship Management – Manage service delivery models across Origination and Operations to support TPO partners.