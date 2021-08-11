Why Mobile Mortgage Technology isn’t Just for Millennial Homebuyers
Join this webinar for a discussion on why mobile technology is essential to modern consumer preferences, and why mobile capabilities are crucial to the overall success of a lender’s digital mortgage strategy.

Down payment assistance part of $3.5T infrastructure plan
The $3.5T social infrastructure framework includes down payment assistance, but little else to address housing challenges for low-income borrowers.

A look at Southern Kentucky’s real estate market
Today’s HousingWire Daily continues the miniseries Houses in Motion. During the episode, Blake talked with Kenny Cravens about the distinctive aspects of the Bowling Green housing market and the city’s struggles to get more inventory.

Biden administration prioritizes cybersecurity as fraud risks grow
According to FundingShield CEO Ike Suri, part of the issue is that introducing new technologies for automation and further digitization of the closing process can also create new opportunities for cybercriminals.

Demo Day

Mortgage Tech Demo Day: Tavant

Tavant FinXperience Broker

Tavant’s FinXperience Broker Platform is powered by VΞLOX, an AI-powered TPO lending platform, that brings Loan Originators and TPO Brokers together, providing real-time data exchange and data-driven processes to ensure a more fluid experience for brokers, boosting productivity and reducing loan cycle times

Product Fast Facts

#1

Platform Modernization and Simplification – Achieve operational efficiency and cost optimization by consolidating redundant process & platforms.

#2

Wholesale Lending Transformation – Establish consistent business processes, user roles, technology, and user experience across TPO lending products/ platform and operations.

#3

Relationship Management – Manage service delivery models across Origination and Operations to support TPO partners.

Get More Info

Forbearance numbers fall, delinquency rates rise

According to the MBA, 15.7% of forbearance exits during the week ending Aug. 1 represented borrowers who did not make all of their monthly payments and exited without a loss mitigation plan in place.

Aug 09, 2021

Mortgage Tech Demo Day: Teraverde

Coheus Coheus is a solution that quickly exploits the oceans of data trapped in your LOS by transforming that data into actionable intelligence.  Coheus provides ‘treasure maps’ that show you how to increase profit, increase efficiency and increase productivity while  reducing revenue leakage, and improving data integrity. Product Fast Facts #1 Coheus is an easy […]

Aug 11, 2021
