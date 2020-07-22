Mortgage Tech Demo Day: SimpleNexus

SimpleNexus Digital Mortgage Platform
SimpleNexus’ single-platform digital mortgage solution connects stakeholders, unites tech stack integrations, and delivers a mobile origination toolset for loan officers. The platform delivers a modern homebuyer experience with single sign-on convenience and enables efficient loan production with mobile origination tools for loan officers.
Product Fast Facts:
Receive signed disclosures in ~2.5 hours with SimpleNexus‘ mobile disclosure solution.
An industry-leading borrower experience streamlining the homebuyer journey from home search to close through single-platform simplicity.
Seamless integration capabilities with 200+ vendors partners and a top choice among Encompass users.