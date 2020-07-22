Demo Day

Mortgage Tech Demo Day: SimpleNexus

SimpleNexus Digital Mortgage Platform

SimpleNexus’ single-platform digital mortgage solution connects stakeholders, unites tech stack integrations, and delivers a mobile origination toolset for loan officers. The platform delivers a modern homebuyer experience with single sign-on convenience and enables efficient loan production with mobile origination tools for loan officers.

Product Fast Facts:

#1

Receive signed disclosures in ~2.5 hours with SimpleNexus‘ mobile disclosure solution.

#2

An industry-leading borrower experience streamlining the homebuyer journey from home search to close through single-platform simplicity.

#3

Seamless integration capabilities with 200+ vendors partners and a top choice among Encompass users.

