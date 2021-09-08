Mortgage Tech Demo Day: SimpleNexus

SimpleNexus
SimpleNexus is a homeownership platform featuring mobile-first technology that streamlines the mortgage experience for all participants. Borrowers enjoy single sign-on convenience throughout the entire mortgage process. Loan officers experience on-the-go productivity with integrated mobile origination tools and enhanced referral outreach with a shareable, cobranded app for real estate partners.
Product Fast Facts
#1
Preview key components of the downloadable mobile app delivering a single platform borrower experience
#2
See how mobile origination tools integrate with existing workflows to increase loan officer productivity
#3
Learn how to easily partner with real estate professionals to increase referral volume through a co-branded mobile outreach strategy