Demo DayUncategorized

Mortgage Tech Demo Day: SimpleNexus

SimpleNexus Hybrid eClose

Hybrid eClose with SimpleNexus improves process efficiencies, streamlines borrower experiences and enhances settlement agent collaboration. Borrowers enjoy a one log-in experience and mobile eSign convenience. Deep LOS integration gives lenders more accurate data exchange during the closing transaction and a dedicated closing portal enables better collaboration with settlement agents.

Product Fast Facts:

#1

Direct LOS Integration
Industry-leading LOS integrations, leveraging bi-directional data sync for automatic data push into the LOS for added time savings and information integrity.

#2

Mobile eSign
Integrated mobile eSign capabilities plus support for responsive web gives lenders cross-channel feature parity to deliver added borrower convenience and time savings.

#3

Closing Portal for Title Agents
Settlement agents can access packages, prepare documents with signature points, and collaborate with lenders throughout the closing and title process.

Get More Info

Visit SimpleNexus Services Guide Page

