Mortgage Tech Demo Day: SimpleNexus

SimpleNexus Hybrid eClose
Hybrid eClose with SimpleNexus improves process efficiencies, streamlines borrower experiences and enhances settlement agent collaboration. Borrowers enjoy a one log-in experience and mobile eSign convenience. Deep LOS integration gives lenders more accurate data exchange during the closing transaction and a dedicated closing portal enables better collaboration with settlement agents.
Product Fast Facts:
#1
Direct LOS Integration
Industry-leading LOS integrations, leveraging bi-directional data sync for automatic data push into the LOS for added time savings and information integrity.
#2
Mobile eSign
Integrated mobile eSign capabilities plus support for responsive web gives lenders cross-channel feature parity to deliver added borrower convenience and time savings.
#3
Closing Portal for Title Agents
Settlement agents can access packages, prepare documents with signature points, and collaborate with lenders throughout the closing and title process.