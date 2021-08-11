Mortgage Tech Demo Day: Sales Boomerang

Borrower Intelligence
To date, Sales Boomerang alerts have enabled lenders to close more than $30 billion in additional loan volume that would have otherwise been overlooked and achieve customer retention rates that outperform industry norms by an average of 3-5X. Join Mike Spotten, VP of Product, as he unveils the newly designed Sales Boomerang dashboard and shows the power of each alert type.
Product Fast Facts
Average ROI: 20X
Average improvement in annual borrower retention: +11.44%
Average cost of acquiring a loan: $299