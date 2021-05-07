Mortgage Tech Demo Day: Sagent

Solving the Post-Close Challenge with Intelligent Automation
Join our upcoming webinar as SoftWorks AI CEO and Avanze CEO explore the advances in tech that allow for greater levels of automation and cost reduction, especially in support of post-close and pre-fund review.

Spruce’s Patrick Burns on innovation in title technology
In the season finale of Housing News season 5, Spruce CEO discusses heightened investor interest in title tech, innovation and fintech adoption.

The 100-years-war over real estate commissions
HousingWire plunges down the rabbit hole of residential real estate commissions, uncovering the past, present and future of this wholly unique part of the economy.

How borrower education can make housing more attainable
The current housing market is making it difficult for prospective buyers to afford a home. Housing professionals need to find ways to better meet buyer needs.

CARE

Sagent CARE allows borrowers to easily manage performing and non-performing loans. They can self-serve for payments and escrows, go paperless, plus monitor home equity, new offers, and tax matters. They can also quickly apply for and resolve forbearances and loan mods during hardships and access human help real-time, anytime.

CARE powers customer self-serve on performing loans, anytime, anywhere.  Borrowers can manage payments and escrows, go paperless, find savings opportunities, and remain engaged with lenders.

CARE powers customer self-serve on non-performing loans, anytime, anywhere. Borrowers can manage hardship cycle from request to resolution from any device.

Lenders can support borrowers using the same UI/UX, take over when they need help, and resolve customer needs fast with real-time secure messaging and doc/data sharing.

