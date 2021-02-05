Mortgage Tech Demo Day: Reggora

Reggora
Reggora’s modern platform for mortgage lenders and appraisal vendors provides advanced workflows and integrations to streamline the entire appraisal process, shorten turn times, and upgrade the borrower experience. Lenders benefit from increased transparency, advanced payment processing, instant order allocation, and automated appraisal review and delivery, creating unprecedented operational efficiency.
Product Fast Facts
#1
Modern and easy to use interface provides an upgraded user experience and future-forward product agility with advanced LOS and POS integrations.
#2
Advanced payment processing takes the burden off accounting teams and eliminates costs associated with misquoted fees.
#3
Automated status updates and pipeline views increase transparency to keep the right people connected at the right time (without the extra noise).