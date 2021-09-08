Mortgage Tech Demo Day: ReadyPrice

ReadyPrice
ReadyPrice is a provider of mortgage technology that connects brokers and wholesale lenders through a cloud-based, community platform, allowing brokers to search loan programs and pricing across every loan category, and deliver those loans directly to their lender of choice.
Product Fast Facts
#1
ReadyPrice is the only Pricing and Loan Delivery technology that supports FNMA, FRE, FHA, VA, USDA, VA, and non-agency (non-QM, jumbo, etc.) loan originations.
#2
Over the past year, ReadyPrice Users have completed over 1 million loan searches through ReadyPrice.
#3
Although ReadyPrice is a young company, the base-technology that it is built on was developed by Rick over 20 years ago.