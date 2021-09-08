Lunch & Learn discussing if the CRA should extend to IMBs
Lunch & Learn discussing if the CRA should extend to IMBs

Join this Lunch & Learn for a discussion on whether or not the Community Reinvestment Act (CRA) should be extended to independent mortgage brokers.

Biden’s not-so-radical plan to boost affordable housing
Biden’s not-so-radical plan to boost affordable housing

The Biden administration's affordable housing policy changes tweak and expand existing programs, restart lapsed HUD-Treasury risk-sharing program.

Introducing the 2021 HW Insiders
Introducing the 2021 HW Insiders

HousingWire’s Insiders are known as the operational all-stars who are vital to their organization’s success. This year’s list includes 100 honorees, reflecting the massive role this group had on the industry.

After FHFA leadership change, what’s next for brokers?
After FHFA leadership change, what’s next for brokers?

The recent changes to the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) leadership and regulatory environment will greatly affect the broker community, products and services.

Demo Day

Mortgage Tech Demo Day: ReadyPrice

ReadyPrice

ReadyPrice is a provider of mortgage technology that connects brokers and wholesale lenders through a cloud-based, community platform, allowing brokers to search loan programs and pricing across every loan category, and deliver those loans directly to their lender of choice.

Product Fast Facts

#1

ReadyPrice is the only Pricing and Loan Delivery technology that supports FNMA, FRE, FHA, VA, USDA, VA, and non-agency (non-QM, jumbo, etc.) loan originations.

#2

Over the past year, ReadyPrice Users have completed over 1 million loan searches through ReadyPrice.

#3

Although ReadyPrice is a young company, the base-technology that it is built on was developed by Rick over 20 years ago.

Get More Info

Leave a comment

Most Popular Articles

AdobeStock_163966197
Manufactured housing is key to affordable homeownership

More than 22 million people have chosen manufactured housing because of its affordability and value. How can the administration support that?

Sep 07, 2021 By

Latest Articles

AdobeStock_301407508_Editorial_Use_Only
OCC moves to rescind 2020 version of CRA rule

The OCC announced today that it is moving to gut the controversial Community Reinvestment Act (CRA) rule issued in 2020.

Sep 08, 2021 By
3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Log in with LinkedIn OR

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please