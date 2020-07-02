Mortgage Tech Demo Day: Optimal Blue

Social Media Compliance

During this informative session, virtual attendees will get a detailed look into comprehensive publishing functionality, reviews, and compliance automation, and discover the social media techniques and best practices to create a powerful digital brand and confidently manage risk as they engage with prospects and convert them into new mortgage customers.

Product Fast Facts:

#1 Automated, ongoing monitoring enables 24/7, real-time oversight of social media activities involving your company. #2 Manage monitoring and audit findings through a single, intuitive dashboard for all accounts. #3 Create, organize, and store pre-approved content to broadcast compliant and consistent messaging quickly and efficiently through any corporate or personal social media account.

