Mortgage Tech Demo Day: Nomis

Nomis Mortgage
Helping pricing from start to finish, Nomis Mortgage is a comprehensive, powerful analytics suite for banks and lenders. Nomis Mortgage expands the efficiency frontier by increasing both margins and volume, giving teams real-time competitive and pricing analytics and margin management abilities to turbocharge their business.
Product Fast Facts:
Nomis Mortgage provides real-time market intelligence for lenders to make data-driven decisions by analyzing more than 40 million records a day from over 350 lenders.
Nomis Mortgage helps lenders make smarter decisions on how to adjust pricing parameters strategically and profitably to generate top line growth.
Nomis Mortgage is built on our proprietary database that mixes billions of financial observations with robust public data and third-party subscription data.