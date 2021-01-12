HW Media CEO and REAL Trends founder on 2021’s purchase market
Clayton Collins interviews Steve Murray, the co-founder and president of REAL Trends on the company’s strategic acquisition.

Achieving Touchless Mortgage Automation
In this webinar, experts at SoftWorks AI and Tavant discuss critical components of mortgage automation and how to evaluate technologies that fit your business’ needs.

The tech solution giving community lenders an advantage
These tech solutions are designed to empower the community lender to offer personalized services to the borrower and real estate agent partner, from loan application to closing.

Empowering women to be financially great with Dava Davin
Women of Influence winner Dava Davin joins Girlfunds to discuss everything from her best financial tip to her advice on starting the home-buying process.

Demo Day

Mortgage Tech Demo Day: Nomis

Nomis Mortgage

Helping pricing from start to finish, Nomis Mortgage is a comprehensive, powerful analytics suite for banks and lenders. Nomis Mortgage expands the efficiency frontier by increasing both margins and volume, giving teams real-time competitive and pricing analytics and margin management abilities to turbocharge their business.

Product Fast Facts:

#1

Nomis Mortgage provides real-time market intelligence for lenders to make data-driven decisions by analyzing more than 40 million records a day from over 350 lenders.

#2

Nomis Mortgage helps lenders make smarter decisions on how to adjust pricing parameters strategically and profitably to generate top line growth.

#3

Nomis Mortgage is built on our proprietary database that mixes billions of financial observations with robust public data and third-party subscription data.

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

