Mortgage Tech Demo Day: LoanLogics

LoanLogics® IDEA™ OnDemand

LoanLogics IDEA OnDemand is a turnkey, cloud-native document processing digital assistant that automates document classification and data extraction in seconds, helping to speed origination. This highly secure solution provides an exception management interface to address discrepancies in real-time and offers both API and file export options.

Uses advanced machine learning and data extraction technologies to automate document classification and data extraction, with great accuracy and speed.

Intuitive UI allows users to easily upload files for processing and quickly resolve exceptions in real-time via a scalable, responsive and secure platform.

Try Before You Buy! Experience IDEA OnDemand in a free trial program. Your data. Your docs. Your decision.

