Mortgage Tech Demo Day: Insights by ICE Mortgage Technology

Insights by ICE Mortgage Technology
Insights by ICE Mortgage Technology™ is the only analytics solution that can provide near real-time industry and peer benchmarking, out-of-the-box, with key metrics for efficiency, operational costs, rates, market penetration and numerous other key data points so you can be better informed to make smart data-driven business decisions.
Product Fast Facts
#1
A software as a service industry and peer benchmarking product with an intuitive interface that is quickly provisioned and can be immediately used
#2
Data is de-identified and aggregated from IMT lenders showing metrics such as pricing, pull-through rates, time to close – no HMDA or industry survey reporting delays.
#3
Users can view by benchmark, map count, map trends, performance at a glance, see aggregated borrow profiles, closed loan trends, and much more.