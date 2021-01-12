Mortgage Tech Demo Day: Insellerate

Insellerate Customer Experience Platform
Experience Insellerate’s award-winning Customer Experience Platform featuring lead management, CRM, call routing, sales enablement, marketing automation, borrower engagement, and data intelligence through innovative use of Multi-channel Marketing: text, social media, email, Direct mail, phone, ringless voicemail, retargeting and so much more. Helping lenders close more loans through better borrower engagement.
Product Fast Facts:
Over 2 Billion and counting in Monthly Funded Volume through Insellerate Platform
Insellerate client JFQ Lending production has skyrocketed by over 3,000% in less than 2 yrs. using the Insellerate Platform
“Having Insellerate has been invaluable. From the first hello to funded we now have every touch-point mapped out to stay highly engaged with our borrowers.” John Kresevic, CEO – JFQ Lending