Mortgage Tech Demo Day: iEmergent

iEmergent’s Mortgage MarketSmart and DIVERSIFi solutions provide accurate market opportunity forecasts, current listing/agent data, and critical competitor data that drill down from national to local levels of detail. With powerful analytical and visualization tools, our insight enables lenders to grow originations, market share and profitability – by revealing the opportunities they are missing and helping them take action today for capturing more loans tomorrow.

Product Fast Facts:

#1 Our forecasts quantify opportunity across 25 different loan and borrower segments – at the national, state, MSA, county and census-tract level of detail. #2 Our solutions help lenders of all types and sizes to drastically improve their lending to minority and LMI borrowers – thereby increasing revenue and reducing compliance risk. #3 Lenders use our insight for both strategic enterprise issues and tactical market challenges: by executives, sales managers, analysts and LOs alike.

