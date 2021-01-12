HW Media CEO and REAL Trends founder on 2021’s purchase market
HW Media CEO and REAL Trends founder on 2021’s purchase market

Clayton Collins interviews Steve Murray, the co-founder and president of REAL Trends on the company’s strategic acquisition.

Achieving Touchless Mortgage Automation
Achieving Touchless Mortgage Automation

In this webinar, experts at SoftWorks AI and Tavant discuss critical components of mortgage automation and how to evaluate technologies that fit your business’ needs.

The tech solution giving community lenders an advantage
The tech solution giving community lenders an advantage

These tech solutions are designed to empower the community lender to offer personalized services to the borrower and real estate agent partner, from loan application to closing.

Empowering women to be financially great with Dava Davin
Empowering women to be financially great with Dava Davin

Women of Influence winner Dava Davin joins Girlfunds to discuss everything from her best financial tip to her advice on starting the home-buying process.

Demo Day

Mortgage Tech Demo Day: iEmergent

iEmergent

iEmergent’s Mortgage MarketSmart and DIVERSIFi solutions provide accurate market opportunity forecasts, current listing/agent data, and critical competitor data that drill down from national to local levels of detail. With powerful analytical and visualization tools, our insight enables lenders to grow originations, market share and profitability – by revealing the opportunities they are missing and helping them take action today for capturing more loans tomorrow.

Product Fast Facts:

#1

Our forecasts quantify opportunity across 25 different loan and borrower segments – at the national, state, MSA, county and census-tract level of detail.

#2

Our solutions help lenders of all types and sizes to drastically improve their lending to minority and LMI borrowers – thereby increasing revenue and reducing compliance risk.

#3

Lenders use our insight for both strategic enterprise issues and tactical market challenges: by executives, sales managers, analysts and LOs alike.

Get More Info

Visit iEmergents’s Services Guide Page

