Mortgage Tech Demo Day: ICE Mortgage Technology

eClose
eClose is a true digital closing process that’s more than getting documents electronically signed. Digital “lift” can continue past the closing table through automated quality control, electronic recording and registration as well as streamlined trailing document return, creating ROI on all loans – from all ink to full eClose.
Product Fast Facts
#1
One Workflow – whether you eClose or paper a loan, the process will be the same, no bifurcating your operational processes
#2
One borrower experience for eDisclosures, eClosing, and Ron, all within Consumer Connect
#3
One partner – all data docs and fees managed and tracked from a single system of record; essentially One network – into the industry’s largest ecosystem of lenders, settlement agents, counties and investors