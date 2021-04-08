The Key to Reducing Post-Refi Boom Borrower Churn
The Key to Reducing Post-Refi Boom Borrower Churn

In this webinar, PRMG Chief Lending Officer Kevin Peranio will help attendees sort through the right technologies as he shares the tech investments that have had the biggest impact on his business.

Tracey Velt breaks down the latest RealTrends 500 rankings
Tracey Velt breaks down the latest RealTrends 500 rankings

During the episode, Velt highlights which brokerages achieved top rankings in both categories for 2020, and shares what stood out to her the most about the rankings.

Navigating Closing Struggles in 2021’s Purchase Market
Navigating Closing Struggles in 2021’s Purchase Market

Join this webinar to discover the most current information on hybrid and full eNote eClosings and discuss key criteria to successfully implementing your eClosing strategy.

About 7M refi candidates missed the “forever rate” boat
About 7M refi candidates missed the “forever rate” boat

Rates jumped to 3.17% last week and Black Knight reported that there are now just 11.1 million “high quality” refi candidates. The smallest number of potential refi candidates in a year.

Demo Day

Mortgage Tech Demo Day: ICE Mortgage Technology

eClose

eClose is a true digital closing process that’s more than getting documents electronically signed. Digital “lift” can continue past the closing table through automated quality control, electronic recording and registration as well as streamlined trailing document return, creating ROI on all loans – from all ink to full eClose. 

Product Fast Facts

#1

One Workflow – whether you eClose or paper a loan, the process will be the same, no bifurcating your operational processes

#2

One borrower experience for eDisclosures, eClosing, and Ron, all within Consumer Connect

#3

One partner – all data docs and fees managed and tracked from a single system of record; essentially One network – into the industry’s largest ecosystem of lenders, settlement agents, counties and investors

Get More Info

Leave a comment

Most Popular Articles

housing market outlook
Millions will enter housing market in 2021: Zillow

Up to 2.5 million households could enter the housing market in 2021, per Zillow. The buyers will descend on the “secondary cities” across the U.S.

Apr 07, 2021 By

Latest Articles

AdobeStock_196104551
The housing boom juices Home Depot’s bottom line

Home Depot’s net sales increased by over $20 billion in 2020 to $132 billion at year’s end – just under a 20% increase year-over-year.

Apr 08, 2021 By
3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Log in with LinkedIn OR

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please