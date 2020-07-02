Mortgage Tech Demo Day: FundingShield

FundingShield’s Transaction level Fintech TItle and Wire fraud prevention solutions – Guardian and WAVs
FinTech B2B & B2B2C solutions that deliver transaction level coverage against wire & title fraud, settlement risk, closing agent compliance & cyber threats while reducing operating costs and improving asset quality. User-centric plug’n’play tools that are scalable, pay-per-loan, secure, cloud-based and integrate easily through APIs driving ROIs greater than 200%.
Product Fast Facts
#1
First and only MISMO Certified Title and Wire Fraud Prevention Tools utilized by IMBs, Bank lenders, warehouse lenders, asset managers and real estate investors on over $600 billion of closings.
#2
Cloud-based, scale-able and malleable transaction level risk management solutions that lower costs and save lenders money on operating costs by delivering the industry’s largest database of live verified & vetted closing agent intelligence.
#3
API driven solutions that fully integrate-able into processing workflows to enhance closing agent vetting and wire fraud prevention while equipping your operations brain-trust with industry leading tools.