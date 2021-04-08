Mortgage Tech Demo Day: First American Docutech

Solex® eClosing
Trusted by the nation’s leading lenders, Solex eClosing has enabled over 350,000 digital loan closings. Providing borrowers the contactless closing they seek, this solution has delivered on the promise of digitization streamlining complex, paper-intensive processes and optimizing operations. Faster closings and reduced costs per loan, Solex eClosing does it all.
Product Fast Facts
#1
Solex® eClosing Engage is a complete end-to-end digital mortgage closing solution for lenders, borrowers and settlement agents.
#2
Approved by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac for eClose, eNote, and eVault functionality, Solex eClosing Engage provides eSigning efficiencies from initial document generation through post-closing
#3
Borrowers can eSign from any device, anywhere, and settlement agents gain the ease of engaging with the loan more directly during the eClosing process.