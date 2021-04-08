The Key to Reducing Post-Refi Boom Borrower Churn
The Key to Reducing Post-Refi Boom Borrower Churn

In this webinar, PRMG Chief Lending Officer Kevin Peranio will help attendees sort through the right technologies as he shares the tech investments that have had the biggest impact on his business.

Tracey Velt breaks down the latest RealTrends 500 rankings
Tracey Velt breaks down the latest RealTrends 500 rankings

During the episode, Velt highlights which brokerages achieved top rankings in both categories for 2020, and shares what stood out to her the most about the rankings.

Navigating Closing Struggles in 2021’s Purchase Market
Navigating Closing Struggles in 2021’s Purchase Market

Join this webinar to discover the most current information on hybrid and full eNote eClosings and discuss key criteria to successfully implementing your eClosing strategy.

About 7M refi candidates missed the “forever rate” boat
About 7M refi candidates missed the “forever rate” boat

Rates jumped to 3.17% last week and Black Knight reported that there are now just 11.1 million “high quality” refi candidates. The smallest number of potential refi candidates in a year.

Demo Day

Mortgage Tech Demo Day: First American Docutech

Solex® eClosing

Trusted by the nation’s leading lenders, Solex eClosing has enabled over 350,000 digital loan closings. Providing borrowers the contactless closing they seek, this solution has delivered on the promise of digitization streamlining complex, paper-intensive processes and optimizing operations. Faster closings and reduced costs per loan, Solex eClosing does it all.

Product Fast Facts

#1

Solex® eClosing Engage is a complete end-to-end digital mortgage closing solution for lenders, borrowers and settlement agents.

#2

Approved by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac for eClose, eNote, and eVault functionality, Solex eClosing Engage provides eSigning efficiencies from initial document generation through post-closing

#3

Borrowers can eSign from any device, anywhere, and settlement agents gain the ease of engaging with the loan more directly during the eClosing process.

Get More Info

Leave a comment

Most Popular Articles

housing market outlook
Millions will enter housing market in 2021: Zillow

Up to 2.5 million households could enter the housing market in 2021, per Zillow. The buyers will descend on the “secondary cities” across the U.S.

Apr 07, 2021 By

Latest Articles

AdobeStock_196104551
The housing boom juices Home Depot’s bottom line

Home Depot’s net sales increased by over $20 billion in 2020 to $132 billion at year’s end – just under a 20% increase year-over-year.

Apr 08, 2021 By
3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Log in with LinkedIn OR

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please